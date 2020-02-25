Tool Announce Tour | Pitchfork

TOOL have announced a slate of North American tour dates. The latest batch of shows take place in April, May, and June. Check out TOOL’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
TOOL released their comeback album Fear Inoculum last year. The band recently took home the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for “7empest.”
TOOL:
02-28 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
02-29 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
03-09 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
03-11 Portland, OR – Moda Center
03-12 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Center
03-14 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
03-16 Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
04-16 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
04-17 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
04-19 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
04-21 Charlotte, NC -Spectrum Center
04-22 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
04-24 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
04-25 Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04-28 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
04-29 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
05-01 Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
05-02 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Centre
05-04 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
05-05 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
05-29 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
05-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
06-02 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
06-04 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place
06-06 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
06-07 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
06-09 Madison, WI – Kohl Center
06-10 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
06-13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
06-16 Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena
06-17 Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Center
06-19 Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
06-22 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
06-23 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center