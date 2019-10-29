TORRES Announces New Album Silver Tongue, Shares New Song “Good Scare”: Listen

TORRES—the recording moniker of singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott—has announced a new album. It’s called Silver Tongue and it arrives January 31 via her new label, Merge Records. Ahead of the new record, TORRES has shared lead single “Good Scare.” Give it a listen below.

“Regarding ‘Good Scare,’ I guess I could say that falling in love is a lot like the Superman crawl,” Mackenzie Scott said in a statement. “If you’re not familiar with Superman’s crawl, it’s a terrifying maneuver used in spelunking that’s only performed when certain passages are too narrow, so a person has to hold one arm against the body and the other above the head, all while trying to crawl forward. When you fall in love with someone, it’s scary like the Superman’s crawl, but you have no choice but to keep moving forward even though you have no idea what’s ahead of you.”

TORRES is heading out on a North American tour with Superchunk this November. She then plays European and UK shows in March 2020. Check out her November tour poster below.

Read “TORRES on Why Respecting Your Body Will Bring You Happiness” over on the Pitch.

Silver Tongue:

01 Good Scare

02 Last Forest

03 Dressing America

04 Records of Your Tenderness

05 Two of Everything

06 Good Grief

07 A Few Blue Flowers

08 Gracious Day

09 Silver Tongue