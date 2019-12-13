Travis Barker Shares New Song With Lil Wayne and Rick Ross: Listen

Travis Barker of Blink-182 has dropped a new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. It’s called “Gimme Brain”—listen below. The song marks the launch of Barker’s new label DTA Records, which is an imprint of Elektra.

“I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development,” Travis Barker said of Elektra in a statement. “As an artist, it’s important to me that an artist’s vision is protected at all costs. It’s crucial that I’m able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra’s track record and belief are proof of that, and I’m stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records.”

