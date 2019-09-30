Travis Scott and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Settle “No Bystanders” Lawsuit

Earlier this year, Travis Scott was sued by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul for copyright infringement. The $20 million lawsuit centered on Scott’s Astroworld song “No Bystanders” and its similarities to the 1997 Three 6 Mafia song “Tear Da Club Up.” The two sides have now settled the lawsuit, The Blast reports.

DJ Paul claimed in his lawsuit that “the cadence and sound” of “No Bystanders” is ”virtually identical and strikingly similar” to the titular hook from “Tear Da Club Up,” which DJ Paul co-wrote and performed. He letter said in a statement that he’d been in communication with Scott and was planning to work out a settlement. Court documents now reportedly confirm that the two sides have reached a “tentative settlement.”