Travis Scott Releasing New Song “The Plan” This Week

Travis Scott has announced that his new single “The Plan” will drop this coming Friday (August 21). Scott broke the news on Twitter, writing, “FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY.” The new track will appear on the soundtrack for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming action film Tenet, which stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and others. Find Scott’s tweet below.

Earlier this year, Travis Scott hopped on songs with Kanye West (“Wash Us in the Blood”), Rosalía (“TKN”), Kid Cudi (“THE SCOTTS”), and more.