Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring New David Fincher Movie Mank

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will rejoin forces with The Social Network director David Fincher to score new movie Mank, Revolver reports. The film, ostensibly a biopic of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, stars Gary Oldman in the title role and The Souvenir’s Tom Burke as Orson Welles.

Honoring the 1940s mis-en-scene, Reznor and Ross will use instruments authentic to the time, Reznor told Revolver. “We’re not gonna be using the modular synthesizer on that one,” he said. “We think we’re gonna be period authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges.” In the same issue, which arrives on newsstands December 31, Reznor called scoring Bird Box a “fucking waste of time.”

As well as The Social Network, Reznor and Ross scored Fincher's Gone Girl and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.