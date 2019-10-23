Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Share Full Watchmen End Credits Music: Listen

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross recently announced plans to release three different volumes of their score to HBO’s Watchmen. Today, they’ve shared the end credits music for the series. In the video below, the full first two minutes is what aired on the show’s premiere on Sunday. The music the stretches on for an additional couple minutes. Have a listen below.

The first volume of Reznor and Ross’ Watchmen is out on November 4; Volume 2 is out November 25; and Volume 3 gets released on December 16.