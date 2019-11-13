Trent Reznor Wins CMA Award

Trent Reznor and his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross have received a CMA Award for their production credit on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit “Old Town Road (Remix).” While the full ceremony airs tonight, the history-making song already picked up an early award for Musical Event of the Year, beating out tracks by Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, and Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell.

“Old Town Road” was produced by YoungKio, who constructed the beat using a sample from Nine Inch Nails’ “34 Ghosts IV.” Last month, Reznor finally opened up about the song for the first time. He called it “undeniably hooky” and said, “It’s been stuck in my head enough.”