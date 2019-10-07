Tricky Shares Trailer for Autobiography Hell Is Round the Corner: Watch

On October 31, trip-hop pioneer Tricky is releasing his autobiography Hell Is Round the Corner (via Blink Publishing). He’s now shared a trailer for the book. Check it out below.

Hell Is Round the Corner shares its title with a song from Tricky’s 1995 solo debut Maxinquaye. In the book, Tricky examines his early years and his musical career, touching upon his mother’s suicide when he was a child and other events that influenced his life. Tricky wrote Hell Is Round the Corner in collaboration with music journalist Andrew Perry.

Tricky’s last album ununiform was released in September 2017.