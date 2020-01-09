Ty Segall and Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale Are Wasted Shirt, Announce New Album

Ty Segall and Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale have joined forces for a new band. They call themselves Wasted Shirt and, today, they’ve announced their debut album. Confusingly enough, it’s called Fungus II. It’s out February 28 via Famous Class. They’ve also offered up the first taste from the project. Check out Somer Stampley’s stop-motion video for “Double the Dream” below.

Both men deliver vocals on the album; Chippendale drums; and Segall plays everything else. The new album follows Ty Segall’s 2019 album First Taste and Lightning Bolt’s 2019 album Sonic Citadel.

Henry Rollins had some words on Wasted Shirt and Fungus II in a press release. He said:

Ty’s 2019 album, First Taste, and the new Lighting Bolt album,

Sonic Citadel, are easily some of the best material either entity has ever released so if these two happened to find themselves in the

same recording studio, a fan just might entertain elevated expectation

levels. In fact, some might actually show signs of enthusiasm, even

excitement at the fact that from July 5–13, 2018, in the

air-conditioning free environs of Ty’s home studio, the duo,

eventually calling themselves Wasted Shirt, wrecked the joint as

thoroughly as you hoped they would. The album is exploding euphoria from start to finish. The more you

play it, the better it kabongs you upside your head. Hectic doesn’t

even begin to describe it. Brian and Ty, two mere particles in the

grand scheme, collide at high speed, the technicians dive for cover,

the reaction is recorded. Mutation is achieved. This is Freedom Rock.

Turn up the volume. Hasten your emancipation. Sonic joy awaits.

Fungus II:

01 All Is Lost

02 Zeppelin 5

03 Fist Is My Ward

04 Harsho

05 Double the Dream

06 The Purple One

07 Fungus 2

08 Eagle Slaughters Graduation

09 Four Strangers Enter the Cement at Dusk