Ty Segall Announces New Album First Taste, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Ty Segall has announced a new album. It’s called First Taste and it’s out August 2 via Drag City. The record is led by “Taste,” which arrives today with a video directed by Joshua Erkman. In the clip, Segall plays a character who becomes extremely violent toward members of the Freedom Band. For instance, he smashes Mikal Cronin over the head with a glass bottle and disembowels Charles Moothart. “All members of The Freedom Band were murdered during the making of this video,” a disclaimer at the end reads. Watch below.

First Taste follows last year’s Freedom’s Goblin, Segall’s White Fence collaboration Joy, and this year’s live album Deforming Lobes.

Segall and Freedom Band (Mikal Cronin, Shannon Lay, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye) head out on tour beginning in July. Grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

First Taste:

01Taste

02 Whatever

03 Ice Plant

04 The Fall

05 I Worship the Dog

06 The Arms

07 When I Met My Parents (Part 1)

08 I Sing Them

09 When I Met My Parents (Part 3)

10 Radio

11 Self Esteem

12 Lone Cowboys