Ty Segall has announced a new box set. The collection, titled Pig Man Lives Volume 1, is out on November 1 via Drag City. The 4xLP set compiles demos that Segall has made from 2007 to 2017. Check out the—somewhat explicit—artwork below.

This year, Ty Segall has released First Taste and the live album Deforming Lobes. Read “A Guide to the Many Moods of Ty Segall” on the Pitch.