Ty Segall’s Band Fuzz Announce Tour

Ty Segall, Charles Moothart, and Chad Ubovich’s band Fuzz is back. The band have announced a North American tour that takes place in May and June. Find those dates below.

The band’s last album II came out in 2015. Segall recently announced a new band with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale called Wasted Shirt; their album Fungus II is out February 28.

Fuzz:

05-27 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

05-29 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

05-30 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

05-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre

06-02 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

06-03 Santa Cruz, CA – Felton Music Hall

06-05 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

06-06 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

06-07 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

06-18 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

06-19 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

06-20 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

06-21 Montreal, Quebec – La Tulipe

06-22 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

06-24 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

06-25 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

06-26 Baltimore, MD – OttoBar

06-27 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

06-28 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater