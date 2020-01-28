Ty Segall’s Band Fuzz Announce Tour

Ty Segall, Charles Moothart, and Chad Ubovich’s band Fuzz is back. The band have announced a North American tour that takes place in May and June. Find those dates below.
The band’s last album II came out in 2015. Segall recently announced a new band with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale called Wasted Shirt; their album Fungus II is out February 28.
Fuzz:
05-27 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
05-29 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
05-30 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
05-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre
06-02 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
06-03 Santa Cruz, CA – Felton Music Hall
06-05 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
06-06 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
06-07 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
06-18 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
06-19 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
06-20 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
06-21 Montreal, Quebec – La Tulipe
06-22 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
06-24 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
06-25 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
06-26 Baltimore, MD – OttoBar
06-27 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
06-28 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater