Tyler, the Creator Shares Two New Songs: Listen

Tyler, the Creator has surprised fans today with two new singles, “Best Interest” and “Group B.” The first track arrives with a video of Tyler riding in a boat. Listen to both songs below.

Tyler describes “Best Interest” as “a rough draft that did not make IGOR” at the beginning of the song’s visual, which was filmed by Wyatt Navarro. On his official YouTube page, Tyler writes that “Best Interest” is “a song that I never got to fully finish from IGOR sessions.” He adds: “Didnt want it to sit on a hard drive. Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!.”

IGOR, Tyler’s sixth studio album, arrived back in May. He shared multiple music videos from the LP. In October, Tyler released his first-ever official remix of one of his tracks with Channel Tres, who reimagined his IGOR single “EARFQUAKE.”

