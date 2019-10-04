Tyler, the Creator Taps Channel Tres for First Official Remix of One of His Songs: Listen

Throughout his discography, Tyler, the Creator has never released an official remix of one of his songs. Sure, there’s a song on Cherry Bomb called “THE BROWN STAINS OF DARKEESE LATIFAH PART 6-12 (REMIX),” but the title was written as a joke. Today, Tyler has released his first-ever official remix of one of his tracks. Check out Channel Tres’ remix of the IGOR single “EARFQUAKE” below.

Channel Tres recently released his Black Moses EP. Tyler’s IGOR was his first No. 1 album.

