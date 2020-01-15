Tyler, the Creator to Perform at Grammys 2020

Tyler, the Creator has announced that he’s one of the artists set to perform at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Tyler’s album IGOR—which went to No. 1 last year in a surprise win over DJ Khaled—was nominated this year for Best Rap Album. The 2020 Grammys take place on January 26.

Other performers at this year’s Grammys include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith (reportedly alongside Run-DMC), Demi Lovato, and more.

