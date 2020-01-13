U.S. Girls Announce New Album Heavy Light, Share Video for New Song “Overtime”: Watch

U.S. Girls, the project led by Meg Remy, have announced their new album Heavy Light. It’s out March 6 (via 4AD). The record is led by a new single called “Overtime,” which arrives with a music video directed, filmed, and edited by Remy. The visual, filmed at Deity Metallurgy, stars Andrea Nann (of Dreamwalker Dance Company) performing an interpretive dance. Watch below.
Along with the LP announcement, U.S. Girls have added more North American tour dates. Check out their schedule below.
Heavy Light follows 2018’s In a Poem Unlimited. Meg Remy produced the new album and recorded it live with 20 session musicians.
Read “Welcome to the U.S. Girls Universe” on the Pitch.
Heavy Light:
01 4 American Dollars
02 Overtime
03 IOU
04 Advice to Teenage Self
05 State House (It’s a Man’s World)
06 Born to Lose
07 And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve
08 The Most Hurtful Thing
09 Denise, Don’t Wait
10 Woodstock ’99
011 The Color of Your Childhood Bedroom
12 The Quiver to the Bomb
13 Red Ford Radio
U.S. Girls:
02-15 Toronto, Ontario – Paradise Theatre
02-16 Montreal, Quebec – Le Ministère
02-18 New York, NY – The Dance
04-04 Detroit, MI – MOCAC
04-05 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
04-06 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
04-07 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
04-09 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04-10 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
04-12 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre
04-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
04-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Imperial
04-17 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
04-18 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
04-20 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
04-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
04-22 Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
04-24 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
04-25 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
04-27 Austin, TX – Antone’s
04-28 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
04-29 Houston, TX – Continental Club
05-01 Memphis, TN – The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts
05-02 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
05-03 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
05-05 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
05-06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
05-07 Boston, MA – Sinclair
05-08 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
10-14 London, England – Queen Elizabeth Hall