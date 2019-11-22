U2 Share New Song “Ahimsa”: Listen

U2 have released their first new single in two years. It’s called “Ahimsa,” and it features Indian musician AR Rahman. The song follows the band’s 2017 studio album Songs of Experience. Listen to “Ahimsa” below.

Since dropping Songs of Experience, U2 have reissued their Wide Awake In America EP from 1985, as well as 1997’s Pop, and 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind, as well as 1984’s The Unforgettable Fire and 2004’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. The band are currently on a mini tour of New Zealand performing their 1987 landmark LP The Joshua Tree in full.

Find out where The Joshua Tree fell on Pitchfork’s list feature “The 200 Best Albums of the 1980s.”