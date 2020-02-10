Underworld Announce North American Tour

Underworld—the legendary electronic duo of Rick Smith and Karl Hyde—have announced their first series of North American shows since 2015, as Billboard notes. They’ll play five concerts, kicking off May 15 in San Francisco and wrapping up May 27 in Toronto. Find their full itinerary below.

The brief North American tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Smith and Hyde meeting. During their select shows, Underworld will perform music from across their catalog, as well as material from Drift: Series 1, which will premiere on U.S. stages for the first time.

