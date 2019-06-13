Vagabon Announces New Album All the Women in Me, Shares New Song “Flood Hands”: Listen

Lætitia Tamko, the artist better known as Vagabon has announced a new album called All the Women in Me. It arrives September 27 via Nonesuch. Tamko has also shared the first offering from the album, a song called “Flood Hands.” Listen below. She discussed the song’s origins in a statement:

“Flood Hands” is a track I originally produced and arranged for a

well-known pop-duo to have on their album. Knowing I was writing this

song for musicians I admire, allowed me this relief from my writer’s

block. I used this assignment as a chance to flex my production

muscles and write something I wouldn’t have written as a “Vagabon”

song a couple years ago. The result felt like a triumph for me in my

progression as an artist and I just couldn’t stand to part with the

song by the time I was finished.

All the Women in Me follows Vagabon’s 2017 debut album Infinite Worlds. Tamko has also announced a tour behind the new album, including several dates with Angel Olsen. Find the itinerary below, and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Vagabon Is an Indie Rock Game Changer.”

All the Women in Me:

01 Full Moon in Gemini

02 Flood Hands

03 Secret Medicine

04 Water Me Down

05 In a Bind

06 Wits About You

07 Please Don’t Leave the Table

08 Home Soon

09 All the Women

10 Full Moon in Gemini (Monako Reprise)

Vagabon:

10-15 Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust

10-17 Los Angeles, CA – Pico Union Project

10-21 London, England – St. Pancras Old Church

10-22 Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls @ Botanique – Brussels (B)

10-23 Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain

10-24 Paris, France – Hasard Ludique

10-30 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes ^

10-31 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^

11-01 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre ^

11-04 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ^

11-05 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre ^

11-07 Austin, TX – Stubb’s (Levitation) ^

11-08 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

11-09 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion ^

11-10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada ^

11-12 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11-13 Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

11-14 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre ^

11-15 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

11-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

11-18 Montreal, Quebec – mTelus ^

11-19 Boston, MA – Royale ^

11-22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^

12-02 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

12-03 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^

12-05 Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theater ^

12-07 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

12-09 Portland, OR – Roseland ^

12-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Orpheum Theatre ^

12-11 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre ^

12-13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

12-14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^

12-15 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^

^ with Angel Olsen