Vagabon Announces New Album All the Women in Me, Shares New Song “Flood Hands”: Listen

Lætitia Tamko, the artist better known as Vagabon has announced a new album called All the Women in Me. It arrives September 27 via Nonesuch. Tamko has also shared the first offering from the album, a song called “Flood Hands.” Listen below. She discussed the song’s origins in a statement:
“Flood Hands” is a track I originally produced and arranged for a
well-known pop-duo to have on their album. Knowing I was writing this
song for musicians I admire, allowed me this relief from my writer’s
block. I used this assignment as a chance to flex my production
muscles and write something I wouldn’t have written as a “Vagabon”
song a couple years ago. The result felt like a triumph for me in my
progression as an artist and I just couldn’t stand to part with the
song by the time I was finished.
All the Women in Me follows Vagabon's 2017 debut album Infinite Worlds. Tamko has also announced a tour behind the new album, including several dates with Angel Olsen. Find the itinerary below.
Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Vagabon Is an Indie Rock Game Changer.”
All the Women in Me:
01 Full Moon in Gemini
02 Flood Hands
03 Secret Medicine
04 Water Me Down
05 In a Bind
06 Wits About You
07 Please Don’t Leave the Table
08 Home Soon
09 All the Women
10 Full Moon in Gemini (Monako Reprise)
Vagabon:
10-15 Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust
10-17 Los Angeles, CA – Pico Union Project
10-21 London, England – St. Pancras Old Church
10-22 Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls @ Botanique – Brussels (B)
10-23 Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain
10-24 Paris, France – Hasard Ludique
10-30 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes ^
10-31 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^
11-01 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre ^
11-04 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ^
11-05 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre ^
11-07 Austin, TX – Stubb’s (Levitation) ^
11-08 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^
11-09 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion ^
11-10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada ^
11-12 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^
11-13 Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^
11-14 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre ^
11-15 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
11-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
11-18 Montreal, Quebec – mTelus ^
11-19 Boston, MA – Royale ^
11-22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^
12-02 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^
12-03 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^
12-05 Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theater ^
12-07 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^
12-09 Portland, OR – Roseland ^
12-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Orpheum Theatre ^
12-11 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre ^
12-13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^
12-14 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^
12-15 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre ^
^ with Angel Olsen