Vagabon Announces Spring Tour | Pitchfork

Vagabon has announced a number of headlining tour dates. They take place across North America this spring, beginning on March 31 in Philadelphia. Check out Vagabon’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Vagabon released her self-titled album last year. She recently performed the record’s “Every Woman” and “In a Bind” at New York’s WFUV. Find footage of her performances below.

Read Pitchfork’s 2019 feature profile “The Relentless Determination of Vagabon.”

Watch Vagabon on Pitchfork’s “The Song I Wish I Wrote”: