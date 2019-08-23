Vagabon Changes Name of New Album, Announces New Release Date

Vagabon is changing the title of her sophomore album. The record, previously known as All the Women in Me, is now called Vagabon. The LP is also getting a new release date. It was previously set to come out September 27, and will now arrive October 18 via Nonesuch. Below, check out the new cover art for Vagabon along with the updated tracklist.

“My original album title and two lyrics were inspired by and referenced poetry by a writer I greatly admire, Nayyirah Waheed,” Vagabon said in a statement. “When I learned that she preferred I not quote her words, I made changes out of respect for her wishes.”

Vagabon was led by the single “Flood” (previously called “Flood Hands”). It follows Vagabon’s 2017 debut Infinite Worlds.

Read Pitchfork’s new feature profile “The Relentless Determination of Vagabon.”

Vagabon:

01 Full Moon in Gemini

02 Flood

03 Secret Medicine

04 Water Me Down

05 In a Bind

06 Wits About You

07 Please Don’t Leave the Table

08 Home Soon

09 Every Woman

10 Full Moon in Gemini (Monako Reprise)