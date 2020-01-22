Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver Playing Bernie Sanders’ Iowa Rallies

When Bernie Sanders was running for president in 2016, Vampire Weekend appeared with the senator at multiple rallies. It’s 2020, and both Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver will be performing at Bernie Sanders rallies in Iowa. Bon Iver will appear with Sanders on January 31 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. Vampire Weekend will do an acoustic set in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 1.

“I believe, unequivocally, that all people deserve support, love, and the freedom to choose how to live their own lives,” Justin Vernon said in a statement. “There are promises in our constitutional language that are being superseded by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one that has the pedigree, the experience, the courage, and the undying spirit to begin to put these obstacles of freedom to rest.”

In other recent Sanders news, his campaign shared a video featuring ardent supporter Killer Mike. Find the clip, titled “I’m With the Revolutionary,” below.