Vampire Weekend Detail New Album Father of the Bride, Share 2 Songs: Listen

As promised, Vampire Weekend have shared the next two songs from their forthcoming album Father of the Bride. Below, check out “Sunflower,” featuring Steve Lacy of the Internet, and “Big Blue.”

In addition to the new songs, Vampire Weekend have shared the cover art and release date of their new record: It’s out May 3 via Columbia/Spring Snow. Scroll down to see the artwork.

In January, Vampire Weekend dropped two tracks from Father of the Bride: “Harmony Hall” and “2021.” The group promised that four more singles would be released ahead of the record. Last month, “Harmony Hall” received an Emmett Malloy-directed music video starring Jonah Hill, producer Ariel Rechtshaid, Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes, Danielle Haim, a snake, and Ezra Koenig.

Vampire Weekend head out on tour this May. They’ll play Madison Square Garden in September.

Read “Everything Vampire Weekend Have Done Since Modern Vampires of the City” on the Pitch.