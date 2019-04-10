Vampire Weekend to Provide Bagels, Pizza, 3 Live Sets at NYC Album Release Concert

On May 3, Vampire Weekend release their long-awaited fourth album Father of the Bride. The band has now announced plans to celebrate with a “live all day” event at New York City’s reopened Webster Hall on May 5. The event will include bagels, pizza, and three Vampire Weekend sets, featuring a full performance of the new album in its entirety. Head here for ticket information. Below, check out the poster with the rest of their “New York State Tour” dates.

Vampire Weekend have shared six songs from FOTB: “Harmony Hall,” “2021,” “Sunflower,” “Big Blue,” “This Life,” and “Unbearably White.” They recently announced a European tour.