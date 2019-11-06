Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio and Fort Romeau Form New Duo C.Y.M., Announce Debut EP

C.Y.M. is the new duo of Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio and DJ/producer Mike Greene (aka Fort Romeau). Baio and Greene are releasing their self-titled debut EP on Friday, November 15, via Erol Alkan’s Phantasy Sound label. Check out the EP cover and tracklist below.

Baio has released two solo full-lengths: 2015’s The Names and 2017’s Man of the World. In other Baio news, he recently launched a podcast for The Ringer with his Vampire Weekend bandmate Chris Tomson called “The Road Taken With CT and Baio.”

This past February, Mike Greene shared his Fort Romeau LP Heaven & Earth.

C.Y.M. EP:

01 Capra

02 Far Gone

03 Super-Cannes