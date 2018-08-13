Viagra Boys Announce New Album, Drop Absurd “Sports” Video: Watch

Stockholm post-punks Viagra Boys have announced their debut album. Street Worms is out September 28 via YEAR0001. The album was produced by Daniel Fagerström and Pelle Gunnerfeldt, and it features their single “Sports.” Today, “Sports” got an appropriately strange new video. In the clip, the band perform in the middle of a tennis court in the middle of a match. Watch it below, and check out the album’s tracklist and artwork.

Street Worms:

01 Down in the Basement

02 Slow Learner

03 Sports

04 Best in Show

05 Just Like You

06 Shrimp Shack

07 Frogstrap

08 Worms

09 Amphetanarchy