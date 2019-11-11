Vince Staples, 6LACK, and Mereba Share New Song “Yo Love”: Listen

Vince Staples, 6LACK, and Mereba have shared their new song from the Queen & Slim soundtrack. Check out “Yo Love” below.

Queen & Slim is the feature film debut from director Melina Matsoukas. The movie was written and co-produced by Lena Waithe, stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, has appearances from Chloë Sevigny, Flea, and Sturgill Simpson, and is scored by Devonté Hynes. Queen & Slim hits U.S. theaters on November 27.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack is out this Friday, November 15, via Motown. It has music from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

Vince Staples released FM! last year. He’s recently shared the new songs “So What?” and “Sheet Music.”