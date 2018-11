Vince Staples will drop a new album tonight. It’s titled FM!, and it follows Staples’ 2017 LP Big Fish Theory. The new album reportedly features productions from Kenny Beats (Rico Nasty, Key!). Check out the cover artwork below.

FM! does not include Staples’ 2018 single “Get the Fuck Off My Dick,” which he released alongside an elaborate GoFundMe campaign. Also this year, Staples appeared on the Black Panther song “Opps.”