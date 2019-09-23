Vote for the Best of the 2010s in the Pitchfork Readers’ Poll

It’s hard to believe, but the end of the decade is just three months away. Soon, Pitchfork will kick off its wrap-up of the 2010s, exploring the music that mattered the most over the past 10 years. We’ll be posting lists of our top albums and tracks and taking a deeper dive into the artists, genres, and movements that shaped the decade. But first, we’d like to invite you to share your opinions with us.

Today, we’ve opened up the 2010s Pitchfork Readers’ Poll, asking which albums and songs were your favorites of the decade. Vote below. To make sure your voice is represented, please get us your votes by Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Check back for the results on the site in the coming weeks. Thanks for participating—and thanks for reading.