Watch Andy Shauf Perform “Neon Skyline” and “Try Again” on Kimmel

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Neon Skyline” and “Try Again” last night. Check it out below.

Both tracks appear on Shauf’s new LP The Neon Skyline, a concept album that takes place during “the same night at the same bar,” according to a press release. Shauf’s previous record was 2016’s The Party. His band Foxwarren released their self-titled debut in 2018. He’s currently on a North American tour. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

