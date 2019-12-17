Watch Angel Olsen Perform “Every Woman” With Vagabon

Vagabon and Angel Olsen recently finished a run of North American tour dates together. Earlier this month, during a show at Oakland’s Fox Theatre, Olsen joined Vagabon on stage to play the latter’s “Every Woman.” Watch their performance below.

“Every Woman” comes from Vagabon’s self-titled sophomore record, which is out now via Nonesuch. Angel Olsen recently released her record*All Mirrors*. She will be hitting the road again in the spring.

