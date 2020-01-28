Watch Ariana Grande Perform “7 rings” and “thank u, next” at Grammys 2020

Ariana Grande took the stage tonight at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for a performance of “imagine,” “7 rings,” and the title track from her latest studio album thank u, next. Check it out below.

Grande was nominated for five awards tonight: Album of the Year (thank u, next), Record of the Year (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“boyfriend” with Social House), and Best Pop Vocal Album (thank u, next).

