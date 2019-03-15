Watch Ariana Grande Perform “Needy” at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves performed at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which was held at the Forum in Los Angeles. Grande sang “Needy” from her most recent album thank u, next. Accompanied by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Musgraves performed her Golden Hour single “Rainbow” while sitting atop a giant rainbow. Watch a clip of Grande’s performance below, and watch an excerpt of Musgraves and Martin’s performance here.

Find out where Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour landed on Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Albums of 2018.”