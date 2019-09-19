Watch Bad Bunny and Residente Perform “Bellacoso” on Fallon

Residente and Bad Bunny performed their song “Bellacoso” on yesterday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Flanked by three percussionists and a backing quartet of slightly awkward dancers, the Puerto Rican rappers traded verses from the reggaeton jam, which features on Residente’s new LP. Watch the whole thing below.

In July, Residente and Bad Bunny teamed up with iLe for “Afilando Los Cuchillos,” a protest anthem aimed at the Puerto Rican government during the protests in San Juan. In August, Bad Bunny was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for “MIA,” his collaboration with Drake, and performed “Que Pretendes” with J Balvin from their collaborative album Oasis.