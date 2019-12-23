Watch Bad Bunny’s New Video for “¿Quién Tu Eres?”

Bad Bunny has shared a brand new music video for his X 100PRE track “¿Quién Tu Eres?.” The Western-inspired visual features bikers, a flamethrower, and former pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Watch Steve save Bad Bunny from a brawl in the clip below.

X 100PRE came out at the tail end of 2018. Earlier this year, Bad Bunny teamed up with J Balvin for their album OASIS. Both artists performed at Coachella 2019.

Read about Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “CUIDAO POR AHÍ” visual in Pitchfork’s List “The 20 Best Music Videos of 2019.”