Watch Beyoncé’s New Coachella Movie Homecoming on Netflix Now

Beyoncé’s new film Homecoming has landed on Netflix. The film documents her headlining 2018 Coachella performance and features candid footage and interviews from the lead-up. Watch it on Netflix.

Homecoming premiered at Washington D.C.’s Howard University and Houston’s Texas Southern University last night. Beyoncé’s Coachella set marked the first time a black woman has headlined the festival since it launched in 1999. It also featured appearances from Solange, JAY-Z, and a Destiny Child reunion performance.

