Watch Big Thief Debut a New Song on Instagram

Big Thief have teased new music on Instagram, posting a clip of bandleader Adrianne Lenker performing solo with an acoustic guitar. According to the caption, the song is called “Simulation Swarm,” and the clip was recorded in March of last year. Check it out below.

After issuing U.F.O.F. and Two Hands in 2019, Big Thief released a handful of new song demos last year to benefit their road crew. The band also shared the new song “Love in Mine” in the spring.

Several of the band’s members have released solo projects within the last year. Lenker released the companion records songs and instrumentals under her own name last fall, and guitarist Buck Meek issued his second solo album, Two Saviors, in January. Drummer James Krivchenia released an ambient album called A New Found Relaxation last summer.