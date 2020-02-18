Watch Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr Do the Bond Theme at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Billie Eilish performed “No Time to Die,” her new theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie installment of the same name, at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London Monday night (February 18). Her brother FINNEAS, Johnny Marr, and Hans Zimmer joined her. Watch video of the performance below.

Eilish shared “No Time to Die” last week. She’s the youngest artist to have recorded a theme song for the Bond franchise. At the end of January, Eilish and FINNEAS swept the Grammys: Eilish won four (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year), with FINNEAS winning Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Following their big wins, the duo covered the Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards for the program’s “In Memoriam” segment. No Time to Die hits theaters April 6.

