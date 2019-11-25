Watch Billie Eilish Perform “all good girls go to hell” at the 2019 AMAs

Billie Eilish performed “all good girls go to hell” at the 2019 American Music Awards earlier tonight. She took to the stage (which lit up in flames) with her brother FINNEAS on bass and a drummer. Check it out below.

Tyler, the Creator introduced Billie’s performance. “Earlier this year my album IGOR was the number one album in the country,” he said. “And then this girl that dresses like a quarterback decided to change that.”

Eilish took home awards for favorite alternative rock artist and for new artist of the year. She is nominated for four other awards: Favorite album pop/rock, new artist, female artist pop/rock, social artist, and video of the year for “bad guy.” Earlier this month, she released “everything i wanted,” her first new single since the release of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and cut a live album with her brother FINNEAS at Jack White’s Blue Room in Nashville.

