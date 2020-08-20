Watch Billie Eilish Perform “my future” at 2020 Democratic National Convention

The virtual Democratic National Convention had its third night tonight. In addition to speeches from Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton, tonight’s virtual convention featured the debut performance of “my future” from Billie Eilish. Watch it happen below. Before she performed alongside her brother FINNEAS, Eilish encouraged people to register to vote and endorsed Biden.

You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is

destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders

who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.

Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And

that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at

stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts

with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an

option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our

lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be

certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please

vote.

Earlier this week, the DNC featured performances from Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Stephen Stills, Billy Porter, and John Legend. Video packages for this year’s convention are soundtracked by Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” and on Monday night, Springsteen made a brief cameo in one video.