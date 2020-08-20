Watch Billie Eilish Perform “my future” at 2020 Democratic National Convention

The virtual Democratic National Convention had its third night tonight. In addition to speeches from Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton, tonight’s virtual convention featured the debut performance of “my future” from Billie Eilish. Watch it happen below. Before she performed alongside her brother FINNEAS, Eilish encouraged people to register to vote and endorsed Biden.
Earlier this week, the DNC featured performances from Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Stephen Stills, Billy Porter, and John Legend. Video packages for this year’s convention are soundtracked by Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” and on Monday night, Springsteen made a brief cameo in one video.