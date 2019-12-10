Watch Billie Eilish Perform “ocean eyes” With Alicia Keys on Corden

Last night (December 9), Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys performed Eilish’s breakthrough song “ocean eyes” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Keys, who guest-hosted the episode, had recently covered the track for the Spotify Singles series. Watch their performance below.

Elsewhere on the episode, Billie Eilish revealed that she covered Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’” at age 12 and showed a clip. They also played a game of “Taller or Shorter” with comedian Ali Wong. Find those clips below, too.

Billie Eilish’s debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? arrived earlier this year.Read “How Billie Eilish Became an ASMR Icon” over on the Pitch.