Watch Billie Eilish’s New “bad guy” Video

Billie Eilish has shared the music video for “bad guy,” the second track on her debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The clip begins with the 17-year-old Eilish taking out her Invisalign, as referenced on the intro “!!!!!!!” Check out the video, directed by Dave Meyers, below.

Last night, Billie Eilish was the musical guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She performed her single “bury a friend.” Check out the episode here.

Eilish’s new “bad guy” music video follows visuals for her record’s “when the party’s over,” “bury a friend,” and “you should see me in a crown,” which was created in collaboration with Takashi Murakami. She released her debut EP, dont smile at me, back in 2017.