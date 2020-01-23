Watch Billie Eilish’s New “everything i wanted” Video

Billie Eilish has shared the music video for her latest song “everything i wanted.” Eilish directed the visual, as she did for her recent “xanny” video. In the new clip, Eilish drives herself and her brother FINNEAS into the ocean. Watch below.

“My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything.” Billie Eilish said in a statement. “This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.”

“everything i wanted” arrived in November 2019 and marked Billie Eilish’s first song since the release of her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

