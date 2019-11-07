Watch black midi Perform on Chicago Morning News Show

London-based rock quartet black midi have made their U.S. TV debut with a performance on Chicago’s WGN Morning News. They played “Near DT, MI” from their debut album Schlagenheim. Watch it go down below.

black midi are in the midst of a North American tour. They’ll then play shows in Europe and the United Kingdom in winter 2020. Check out the band’s tour posters below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

