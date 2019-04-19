Watch BLACKPINK Perform “Kill This Love” on “Corden”

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were the musical guests on last night’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” They performed “Kill This Love,” the title track from their new EP. They also played a game with Corden called “Flinch.” Watch it happen below.

BLACKPINK’s performance took place between their sets at Coachella 2019. It also came during a big week for Corden’s show, which also welcomed performances from Blood Orange and the 1975 this week.

In February, BLACKPINK made their U.S. network TV debut on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”