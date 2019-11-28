Watch Bloc Party Perform “Banquet” on Corden

Bloc Party revived their 2004 song “Banquet” from their debut album Silent Alarm on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Check it out below.

Bloc Party last visited Corden in 2015, performing HYMNS track “The Love Within.” The band recently finished a short U.S. tour in which they played their debut LP Silent Alarm in its entirety. They released a live Silent Alarm concert album earlier this year, recorded at their 2018 Silent Alarm shows in Europe. Bloc Party singer Kele Okereke recently debuted a new musical Leave to Remain at London’s Lyric Hammersmith.