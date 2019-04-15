Watch Blood Orange Cover Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” at Coachella 2019

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes brought his grooves to Coachella once again this year, playing a set on Sunday afternoon of the festival’s first weekend in Indio, California. He kicked off the set with a cover of Neil Young’s classic cut “Heart of Gold.” Hynes and his band—which included Ian Isiah on backing vocals—then played Negro Swan tracks “Saint,” “Dagenham Dream,” “Jewelry,”and more. Later in the set, Tei Shi and Lil Yachty (sporting a bootleg Weezer t-shirt) joined Hynes for a rendition of “Hope.” Blood Orange also played Freetown Sound tracks “Best to You” and “E.V.P.” as well as Cupid Deluxe’s “You’re Not Good Enough.” Check it out below.

Last year, Blood Orange released Negro Swan, his fourth record. Earlier this month, he shared a music video for “Hope.”

Find the complete lineup for Coachella here, as well as today’s live stream schedule. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.