Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Aaron Rodgers’ GQ Conversation

GQ arranged the Wisconsin summit of the century—a 40-minute sit-down conversation between Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two men discussed their mutual appreciation of each other’s work, their pre-game/show listening routines, the differences in career length for athletes and musicians, and the importance of deep breathing and calm music. Rodgers asked Vernon about the origins of “Holocene” and his album 22, A Million.

