Watch Brittany Howard on NPR’s “Tiny Desk”

Brittany Howard is the latest guest to perform a “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR. Alongside an eight-piece backing band, the Alabama Shakes frontwoman played four songs off her solo debut Jaime. Watch Howard sing “Stay High,” “Georgia,” “Baby,” and “Goat Head” below.

Howard appeared on the “Song Exploder” podcast last month to discuss “Stay High,” saying, “I knew immediately [the lyrics] were supposed to juxtapose how dreamy and playful and innocent and childlike the music was. To me the music is like sunlight.” On NPR, she also offered some context for “Georgia”: It’s about “a little young, black, gay girl having a crush on an older black girl and not knowing what to say and how I was feeling,” she said.

